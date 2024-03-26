SSU: Russia’s FSS saboteurs, who tried to blow up railway line in Poltava region, detained red-handed. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented a Russian sabotage at a strategically important "Ukrzaliznytsia" facility. As a result of the special operation, two FSS agents were detained red-handed in Poltava region. The criminals were trying to blow up a section of the railway line connecting central and eastern regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press service of SSU.

It is noted that to commit the sabotage, the saboteurs planted an improvised explosive device near the track and the rolling stock power supply system.

Later, the attackers planned to detonate the explosives using a remote control.

But the suspects did not have time to do so, as they were detained by SSU officers at the scene.





In the event of a bombing, the occupiers hoped to disrupt the logistics routes of weapons, ammunition and fuel for the Armed Forces.

The SSU seized mobile phones from the detainees, which they used to coordinate criminal actions with their Russian handler, a career officer of the 5th FSS Service. The SSU has already identified him.

It was he who set the agents the task of committing a sabotage on the railway during the period of massive air attacks by the ruscists on Ukraine's critical infrastructure on 21-22 March this year.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplices were residents of Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.







The SSU investigators served both detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 28, Part 2 Art. 113 (sabotage committed under martial law by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment.







