Russian aggression against Ukraine
Missile strike on Odesa: 10 people injured, about 300 apartments and Sports Palace damaged. PHOTOS

A Russian missile strike on Odesa yesterday, 25 March, injured ten people and caused significant damage.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of yesterday's rocket attack, 10 people were injured. Seven people, including three women, are currently being treated in medical institutions. All others were provided with assistance on the spot.

About 300 apartments were damaged as a result of the strikes. Several buildings were destroyed. The Sports Palace also sustained significant damage," the statement said.

Наслідки обстрілу Одеси
Наслідки обстрілу Одеси

He also spoke about the situation with power supply: "As of 13:30, stabilisation schedules are being applied in Odesa and the region. Currently, 23,000 subscribers are without power supply.

Наслідки обстрілу Одеси
Наслідки обстрілу Одеси

In addition, as a result of yesterday's bad weather (strong winds), 62 settlements (19,000 subscribers) were temporarily disconnected from electricity supply. Emergency crews are quickly restoring power supply.

Наслідки обстрілу Одеси
Наслідки обстрілу Одеси

Currently, there are 530 resilience centres in the region, with 282 more to be deployed if necessary.

