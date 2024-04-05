Kursk was attacked by drones, several fires broke out in city. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On Thursday, 4 April, drones attacked the Russian city of Kursk. Explosions were heard in some areas, followed by fires. Air defence forces and equipment were deployed in the region. The reason is an alleged drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

Before the explosions occurred in the city, the regional authorities announced the danger of drones in the region. Local residents reported an arrival near Murynivka.

Local authorities reported that fires broke out in three districts of Kursk, including two private houses.







In addition, the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, reported a fire in the Central Market area after a UAV was allegedly shot down. There were hits to the pavilions. Later, he reported on the alleged downing of the drone and confirmed the information about the fire.

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that over the Kursk region, Russian air defense allegedly destroyed 9 UAVs and intercepted 1 drone.

