Russian troops shelled three districts of Donetsk region, killing 2 people and injuring 9.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district.

Three houses and a warehouse were damaged in Dachne of the Kurakhove community. In Pokrovsk, 5 people were injured and 17 private houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district.

A house was damaged in Lyman. A person was injured and 4 houses were damaged in Mykolaivka of Kostiantynivka community.

Read more: Situation in Chasiv Yar is most difficult for all time - MMA Chaus

Bakhmut district.

In New York, 2 people were killed and 2 injured, 37 houses and 2 administrative buildings were damaged. In the Chasovoyarsk community, 14 private houses, 4 multi-storey buildings, an industrial building, an infrastructure facility and 2 non-residential buildings were damaged. In Siversk, 2 non-residential buildings were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 15 times at settlements in Donetsk region. 394 people, including 18 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

According to the head of the RMA, nine people were wounded and two people were killed in Russian shelling over the past 24 hours.

See more: At night, Ruscists attacked private sector of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region: 5 people were injured, including child. PHOTOS











