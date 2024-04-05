Shmyhal met with Lithuanian Prime Minister Šimonite to discuss cooperation between countries. PHOTO
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has begun his working visit to Lithuania, where he has already met with his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrid Šimonite.
Shmyhal said this in his telegram, Censor.NET reports.
According to the minister, the agenda includes military cooperation between the countries, assistance and support from Lithuania to Ukraine, and other topical issues of bilateral cooperation.
They will also discuss the confiscation of Russian assets and tighter restrictions on Russian goods and services.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password