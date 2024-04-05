ENG
Shmyhal met with Lithuanian Prime Minister Šimonite to discuss cooperation between countries. PHOTO

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has begun his working visit to Lithuania, where he has already met with his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrid Šimonite.

Shmyhal said this in his telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, the agenda includes military cooperation between the countries, assistance and support from Lithuania to Ukraine, and other topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

They will also discuss the confiscation of Russian assets and tighter restrictions on Russian goods and services.

Шмигаль у Литві

