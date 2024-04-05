At night, Russians launched 5 missile strikes on Korotych near Kharkiv: they hit civilian airfield. PHOTO

Russian invaders launched at least five rocket attacks on the village of Korotych, west of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Investigation Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Serhii Bolvinov.

"Five missile strikes in one place - at night, the Russians attacked Korotych. They hit a non-operational airfield, hangars were damaged. The entire area is covered with craters as a result of the shelling. There was a fire at the site," he said.

The attack was carried out with five S-300 missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

"Investigators, forensic experts, and police explosives experts are working at the scene, searching for debris. This time there were no casualties," Bolvinov said.

