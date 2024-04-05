There were more than 60 aircraft at Russian airfields Engels, Yeysk and Morozovsk before UAV attack - media. SATELLITE PHOTOS

Satellite photos show that there were more than 60 aircraft at the Russian airfields of Engels, Yeysk and Morozovsk before the UAV attack on the night of 4-5 April.

According to Censor.NET, the satellite images were published by the Schemes project.

For example, a satellite image of the Engels airfield on April 4 shows that there were at least 8 strategic bombers there: three Tu-160s and five Tu-95s. The satellite also recorded one Il-76 and one Tu-22 each.

About 30 aircraft were stationed at the military airfield in Yeysk on the eve of the UAV attack: ten L-39 combat training aircraft, five An-26 transport aircraft, one each of An-74 and An-12, four Su-27 fighters, four Su-25s, one Su-30, as well as Ka-27 helicopters, one Mi-8, and two Tu-134UBL training aircraft.





According to Planet Labs imagery, as of 4 April, there were 29 fighters of various types at the Morozovsk airport, most of them Su-34s.

As a reminder, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the alleged downing of 53 Ukrainian drones in five regions.

Later, Censor.NET's sources in law enforcement agencies reported that the attack on the Morozovsk airfield was carried out by the SSU together with the military and the Defense Forces, and at least 6 aircraft were destroyed.

