Doctors Without Borders office completely destroyed by shelling in Pokrovsk. PHOTOS

The occupiers bombed and completely destroyed the office of Doctors Without Borders in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This is reported on the Facebook page of the organization "Doctors Without Borders", Censor.NET reports.

"Today, April 5, around 3:00 p.m., the office of Doctors Without Borders in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, was bombed and completely destroyed. Our colleagues were not injured. Five local residents who were near the office were injured," the statement said.

Read more: Southern defense forces eliminated 108 occupiers and destroyed 59 pieces of weapons and military equipment within 24 hours

The organization condemned the attack on the office that provided emergency medical humanitarian assistance to people in Donetsk region and called for the protection of its facilities, as well as civilians, humanitarian and health workers.

"The attack on our office is not an isolated incident. The destruction of civilian infrastructure has been a characteristic feature of this war for a long time," said Vincenzo Porpiglia, Emergency Coordinator of Doctors Without Borders in Ukraine.

Read more: Situation in Chasiv Yar is most difficult for all time - MMA Chaus



