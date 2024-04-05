Two people were killed and six wounded in shelling in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO
A Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia killed 2 people. 6 people, including a child, were injured.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russians killed two civilians - a woman and a man," the statement reads.
Also, 6 people were injured.
"A 9-year-old boy and his 36-year-old mother, young men aged 20 and 22 are in moderate condition. A 55-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man are in serious condition," he added.
