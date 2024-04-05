ENG
Occupiers launch 8 kamikaze drones and attack with artillery 4 times in Nikopol district: man is wounded, houses, social institution and power line are damaged. PHOTOS

During the day, Russians attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region. Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrove communities were under attack.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked with kamikaze drones. He launched 8 at the district. They also fired 4 times from artillery. Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrove communities suffered.

A 71-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.

5 private houses, an outbuilding and a social institution were damaged. Power lines were hit," the statement said.

In addition, it is reported that a tractor blew up on ammunition during field work in Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih. The equipment was damaged, but no one was injured.

