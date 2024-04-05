Strike on Zaporizhzhia: Death toll rises to 3, wounded to 19. Occupiers hit city with 5 missiles. PHOTOS

As a result of today’s Russian attacks on a residential area of Zaporizhzhia, three people were killed and 19 wounded.

This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"Three dead and 19 wounded. These are the consequences of today's hostile attacks on a residential area of the regional center. Four of the victims are in serious condition. They are being provided with all necessary assistance in medical institutions.



Private houses and shops were destroyed. All emergency services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the attacks," the statement said.

As noted, the information is still being clarified.

The National Police reported that Russians fired five missiles (type to be determined) at the city of Zaporizhzhia. Enemy munitions hit civilian infrastructure. The blast wave and shrapnel damaged nearby buildings, shops, pharmacies, catering establishments, and vehicles.









