Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 446,690 people (+790 per day), 7,057 tanks, 11,262 artillery systems, 13,497 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 446,690 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.04.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 446690 (+790) people,

tanks - 7057 (+24) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 13497 (+38) units,

artillery systems - 11262 (+41) units,

MLRS - 1032 (+3) units,

air defence systems - 749 (+2) units,

aircraft - 347 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 8895 (+48),

cruise missiles - 2060 (+1),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 14992 (+70) units,

special equipment - 1854 (+5)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.