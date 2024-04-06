Day in Kharkiv region: massive shelling of Kharkiv, Vovchansk, and Kupiansk under fire. PHOTO

On the night of 6 April, Russian troops shelled the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of a series of S-300 attacks, 9 residential buildings, an administrative building, a kindergarten, a cafe, a service station car wash, a petrol station shop, dormitory buildings, cars and trucks were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the second attack was recorded at 01:02 a.m.. A total of 11 people were wounded. 6 people died.







It is also noted that yesterday, at 15:32 in Kharkiv, as a result of shelling by the GAB, structural elements of the building were burning in some parts of the territory. The facades of the buildings were damaged. There were no casualties.

About 15 settlements of the Kharkiv region, including: Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka, and others. Kruhle, Berestove, and Kupyansk were subjected to air strikes.

Shelling of Kharkiv region over the day:

07:14 p.m. repeated shelling of the village of Momotove, Kharkiv district. S-300 hit an idle farm. There were no casualties.

05:30 p.m. in Vovchansk a shop building and a car were damaged as a result of shelling. There was no information on casualties.

05:10 p.m. The enemy shelled Momotove and Oleksandrivka villages of the Kharkiv district with multiple rocket launchers. The first strike occurred near the disused buildings of a private agricultural complex. The second one hit an open area. There were no casualties.

03:15 p.m. A private house was damaged in Ruska Lozova village as a result of hostile aerial shelling by UAVs. There were no casualties.

02:25 p.m. In Kupiansk, an FPV drone hit the territory. A car was damaged. There were no casualties.

11:40 a.m. In Vovchansk, a shop and a car were damaged as a result of FPV drone shelling. There was no information on casualties.

on 5 April at 10:54 a.m. in the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Izium district. As a result of the shelling from MLRS, there was a fire on the territory of an inactive agricultural enterprise. There were no casualties.

Synehubov also informs that during the day in the Kharkiv region, combined teams of explosive experts demined 121.71 hectares of territory and destroyed 395 explosive devices.