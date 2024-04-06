Consequences of enemy shelling of Kharkiv: high-rise buildings, administrative buildings, dormitories, kindergartens, shops, cafes, and cars were damaged. PHOTOS

6 killed and 11 wounded as a result of the enemy’s nighttime rocket attack on Kharkiv, law enforcement agencies have launched proceedings.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenko District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on 6 April 2024, at about 00:20, the Russian armed forces launched rocket attacks on a residential area in the Shevchenko district of Kharkiv.



















Six people were killed. Another 11 civilians were injured. Multi-story buildings, administrative buildings, dormitories, a kindergarten, shops, cafes, and cars were damaged.

According to preliminary data, the enemy fired two S-300 missiles at the city from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.