It is very important to strengthen air defense for Kharkiv region, partners can help us with this, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO
Russian terror against Kharkiv does not stop. At night, Russian troops struck again at the city and the region. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.
This was announced in the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.
He recalls that, unfortunately, six people died.
"My sincere condolences to the families and friends. More than 10 people are injured. All services are working at the scene and all the victims are being helped. We must prevent this terror. It is crucial to strengthen air defence in the Kharkiv region. And our partners can help us with this," Zelenskyy said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password