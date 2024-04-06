Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7 as a result of Russian night strikes. PHOTOS
The death toll from the nighttime Russian strikes on Kharkiv has risen to seven. The number of wounded is 11. Russians attacked with S-300 systems
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Investigation Department of the National Police of the region, Serhiy Bolvinov.
"At night, Kharkiv was attacked with S-300s. The enemy fired twice again, targeting residential high-rise buildings, kindergartens and civilian infrastructure. The second attack started less than half an hour after the first. A petrol station was completely destroyed and power lines were damaged. In the middle of the damaged nine-storey buildings there are two craters measuring 5 by 5 metres," he wrote.
Bolvinov added: "Unfortunately, we have seven dead as a result of this attack. Eleven more people were injured."
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password