Two people were injured as result of occupiers’ explosives dropping on Beryslav. PHOTOS

The occupiers continue to attack civilian settlements in Beryslav district of Kherson region with drones. Today, the Russians dropped explosives on Beryslav and attacked a residential building in Mykhailivka with kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"This afternoon, the Russian military dropped an explosive object from a drone near a shop in Beryslav. Two people were injured. A 30-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman sustained mine-blast injuries and contusions. The victims received the necessary medical care. Further treatment will be outpatient," the statement said.

In addition, the enemy attacked a residential building in Mykhailivka with two kamikaze drones. Windows and doors were smashed and the roof was damaged. There were no casualties.





