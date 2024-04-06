ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11781 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
483 0

Two people were injured as result of occupiers’ explosives dropping on Beryslav. PHOTOS

The occupiers continue to attack civilian settlements in Beryslav district of Kherson region with drones. Today, the Russians dropped explosives on Beryslav and attacked a residential building in Mykhailivka with kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"This afternoon, the Russian military dropped an explosive object from a drone near a shop in Beryslav. Two people were injured. A 30-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman sustained mine-blast injuries and contusions. The victims received the necessary medical care. Further treatment will be outpatient," the statement said.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: massive shelling of Kharkiv, Vovchansk, and Kupiansk under fire. PHOTO

Обстріл Херсонщини

In addition, the enemy attacked a residential building in Mykhailivka with two kamikaze drones. Windows and doors were smashed and the roof was damaged. There were no casualties.

Обстріл Херсонщини
Обстріл Херсонщини
Обстріл Херсонщини

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Beryslav (93) Khersonska region (2054)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 