Occupiers attacked Nikopol district 7 times with kamikaze drones: houses and dormitory damaged. PHOTOS

During the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones 7 times. They also shelled the area with heavy artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol and the rural communities of Myrivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk were under attack.

Обстріл Дніпропетровщини

"Two private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. Two three-storey buildings were damaged - a dormitory and an unused building. No one was killed or injured," the statement said.

Обстріл Дніпропетровщини

Обстріл Дніпропетровщини
Обстріл Дніпропетровщини

