Melitopol volunteer Marharyta Kharenko was sentenced to 20 years in prison by occupiers for her pro-Ukrainian stance. PHOTO

The occupiers sentenced Margarita Kharenko, a volunteer of the Ukrainian Volunteer Service from Melitopol, to 20 years in prison, who was temporarily occupied at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Resistance Centre.

As noted, on 9 January 2023, Russians abducted a woman from her home in Melitopol. On 4 April 2024, the press service of the Southern District Military Court in Rostov, Russia, reported on the court hearing and sentencing under Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code on 'extremism and terrorism'.

In this regard, the Ukrainian Volunteer Service issued an official statement on the illegal imprisonment of Ukrainian volunteer Marharyta Kharenko. It states that Marharyta was kidnapped and unlawfully convicted for her pro-Ukrainian position and volunteer activities in the temporarily occupied Melitopol without the possibility of proper defence.

"We can suspect how trials of Ukrainian citizens are conducted in Russia. This is a phenomenon devoid of justice and humanism. This is another public crime against Ukrainian citizens, our freedom, language and the right to active citizenship," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.