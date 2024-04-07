Day in Kharkiv region: strikes in Kharkiv, Lozova, and Kharkiv districts, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russian military struck Kharkiv and settlements in Kharkiv, Izium, and Kupiansk districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

On 7 April, at 00.40, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with a UAV. The strike damaged 10 private houses, a kindergarten, three five-story buildings, and three cars. A 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. A 64-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man were provided with medical assistance on the spot.

The occupiers also attacked Lozova and Kharkiv districts with "Shaheds" at 01.40 a.m. There were no casualties. Some of the drones were eliminated by air defense forces.

On the evening of 6 April, at 10:40 p.m., the enemy shelled Kupiansk. Two floors of a 4-storey residential building were destroyed. An 85-year-old woman died.

A 49-year-old man died in Kharkiv as a result of the shelling that took place at 03.49 p.m. Also, 4 people were injured: a 47-year-old man and two women aged 66 and 22 with explosive injuries, and a 10-year-old girl was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. Cars and an educational institution were damaged.

Read also on Censor.NET: At night in Kharkiv, a "Shahed" hit a house, there are victims

A private house and outbuildings were damaged as a result of shelling in the village of Kozacha Lopan. The occupiers shelled Liptsy with aerial bombs and artillery several times during the day. A shop and the roadway were damaged.

In the village of Kutuzivka, a school building was damaged by a GAB.

At 12.30 the enemy attacked the town of Kupiansk with artillery. Residential buildings were damaged. A civilian man was wounded.

on 6 April at 10:00 a.m., occupants shelled Borova with a guided missile. More than 30 residential buildings, outbuildings, and a post office building were damaged. 48 and 39-year-old local residents were injured.







