Russian troops dropped aerial bomb on high-rise building in Kupiansk, woman was killed. PHOTOS

The Russian army dropped a bomb on a residential high-rise building in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, killing a woman.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region.

As noted, last night, Russian enemy aircraft dropped a guided aerial bomb on a residential area of Kupiansk. The strike caused destruction in a 4-storey residential building. A woman was killed in the rubble in an apartment on the fourth floor of the building.

The State Emergency Service units consisting of two departments and 10 rescuers, as well as a crane of a local utility company, were involved in the removal of the body.

At 03:30 a.m., the rescue operations were completed.

