Ground- and airborne drones, robotic systems: Syrski and Umerov familiarized themselves with latest developments of Ukrainian manufacturers. PHOTOS

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov got acquainted with the latest developments from Ukrainian manufacturers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi.

As noted, in planning operational, strategic and tactical tasks, the Ukrainian army necessarily relies on technological innovations.



"Together with the Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov, we once again got acquainted with the latest developments from Ukrainian manufacturers. Motivated technical teams are constantly working to improve their products, which are already in use in the army, and develop start-ups based on the tasks we set to achieve tactical and operational goals," the statement said.

Syrskyi noted that "we are talking not only about ground- and air-based drones, but also about robotic systems that can perform (de)mining tasks, remotely controlled strike platforms, and other developments that we will soon see in operation. Our enemies will also feel them."

He stressed that any robotic systems help save lives on the battlefield, including robotic systems for evacuating the wounded when every minute counts. Particularly noteworthy are combat robotic platforms that will soon be deployed in large numbers in combat operations.