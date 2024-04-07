During day, occupiers attacked Nikopol district 8 times with kamikaze drones and artillery, damaging infrastructure facility. PHOTOS
On 7 April, Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region experienced 8 hostile attacks. The aggressor used kamikaze drones five times and fired from artillery three times.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"Terror hit Nikopol,Marhanets, Myrovka and Pershotravensk communities. A private house, an excavator and an infrastructure facility were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured," the statement said.
