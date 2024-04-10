Consequences of Russian attack on village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

In the afternoon, Russian occupiers attacked the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region. Three civilians were killed.

According to Censor.NET, the consequences of the Russian shelling were made public by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov.

Today, the Russian occupiers attacked the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region, killing 3 people.

The invaders damaged the premises of a pharmacy and a shop.

