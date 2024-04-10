Volunteer Yusupova asks for help with purchase of 100 external fixation devices for frontline hospital. PHOTO

Volunteer Natalia Yusupova asks for help with the purchase of 100 external fixation devices (EFDs) for a frontline hospital.

"The frontline hospital, which receives hundreds of wounded per day, is in dire need of external fixation devices, and there is a shortage of them. These devices are used for seriously wounded people to applied on their limbs, save their arms, legs and pelvic bones.

Look at the photos, the wounds of the soldiers are terrible.









100 devices cost UAH 250,000. We need a large number," Yusupova wrote.

Funds are also needed to purchase Mavic 3 PRO and Mavic 3T drones, charging stations, and vehicles for the frontline.

The volunteer also provided a report on the funds raised earlier:

"I paid UAH 73,000 for the Mavic 3 PRO drone, UAH 158 for uniforms and equipment for drone pilots, UAH 24190 for tablets, UAH 20,000 for clothes for the wounded, UAH 16,400 for Starlink, UAH 49,000 for a charging station, and UAH 39,800 for helmets."

