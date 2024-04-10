Occupiers attacked Nikopol region 7 times during day: they launched 5 kamikaze drones and fired twice from artillery. PHOTOS
In Dnipropetrovsk region, Nikopol, Myrovka and Pokrovsk rural communities suffered from hostile attacks. The aggressor fired twice from artillery and sent half a dozen UAVs.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, a five-storey building, three private houses, an unused building, a dining room, and a power line were damaged. An outbuilding was damaged, and another was destroyed. Three administrative buildings were smashed. A car and a bus were damaged. Another car was destroyed by fire.
"Russian troops also fired a kamikaze drone at the Apostolivska community in Kryvyi Rih district. The consequences are being established. The main thing is that there were no casualties," the RMA wrote.
