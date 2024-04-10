ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Strike on village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region: Emergency and rescue operations completed. PHOTOS

Emergency and rescue operations after the Russian strike in the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region have been completed.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"As of 7:30 p.m., emergency rescue operations have been completed in the village of Lyptsi. As a result of the Russian attack, three people were killed, including 1 child, and 2 people were injured," the statement said.

Today, Russian occupants attacked the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region, killing 3 people: a girl of 14, women of 43 and 59 years old. A boy of 16 and a woman of 34 were injured. The invaders damaged the premises of a pharmacy and a shop.

