Occupiers struck S-300 missiles at night at Selydove, causing damage in industrial area. PHOTOS

During the day, Donetsk region was subjected to 1637 hostile attacks, the occupiers shelled 9 settlements: the cities of Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, the villages of Hostre, Kurakhivka, New York, Ocheretyne, Halytsynivka, Novoselivka Persha.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of Donetsk region Vadym Filashkin.

Volnovakha district

A non-residential building was damaged in Bahatyr of the Velykonovosilkivska community. Novoukrainka of the Vuhledar community was shelled with cluster munitions.

Pokrovskyi district

"On the night of 11 April, Russian troops attacked Selydove with four S-300 missiles. There is damage in the industrial zone. According to preliminary reports, no people were injured," the Donetsk regional police said.

A person was wounded in Krasnohorivka, and another 1 person was wounded in Novoselivka of the Persha Ocheretynska community. Seven private houses were damaged in Kurakhove, 1 house in Hostre, and an infrastructure facility in Kurakhivka.

Kramatorsk district

Yampolivka and Terny were shelled in the Lyman community. The outskirts of Kostiantynivska community were under fire.

Bakhmut district

A private house was damaged by shelling in New York. In Chasovoyarsk community, 11 private houses and 3 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

"Russia dropped a "GAB-250" guided aerial bomb on Toretsk yesterday, destroying a water storage tank. Last night, the Russians carried out another bomb attack on the city, damaging a shop," the regional police said.

244 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 28 children.

Read more: In Kostiantynivka, bodies of woman and child were removed from rubble at site of air bomb impact - SES. PHOTOS













