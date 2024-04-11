Explosion in apartment in Kryvyi Rih: Man’s body is recovered from rubble, 7 people are injured. PHOTOS

The body of a man was recovered from the rubble at the site of the explosion in a nine-storey building in Kryvyi Rih.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"All services are working at the site of the explosion that occurred at night in a nine-storey building. Rescuers, police, medics, and utility companies. We continue to dismantle the damaged structures - the floors between the 3rd and 5th floors were damaged. However, the search operation has already been completed. The body of the deceased 47-year-old man was removed from the rubble. Medical aid was provided to 7 people. Two of them are in hospital in moderate condition. More than 20 residents were supported by psychologists on duty at the scene," the statement said.

It is noted that a headquarters has been set up in the nearest school. The victims can receive building materials to temporarily close the broken windows. A register of damaged property is being compiled there.

"As of now, we know that 39 apartments have been smashed. Experts continue to inspect. At the same time, they are strengthening the structures. We have installed supports on the 2nd and 4th floors. Electricity, water and gas have already been restored to the building," added the head of the RMA.

Earlier, it was reported that an explosion in a nine-storey building in Kryvyi Rih occurred at night, unrelated to hostilities. Seven people were injured, and more may be under the rubble.

