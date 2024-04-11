Air defense forces worked in Kirovohrad region in evening: several residential buildings were damaged. PHOTO
Air defence forces were operating in Kirovohrad region on the evening of 10 April.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Andrii Raykovych, Censor.NET reports.
At around 08:00 p.m. on 10 April, the head of the region reported that air defense forces had been exercising in the Oleksandria district.
"Several residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. There were no casualties," he said.
Later, Raykovych said that 6 houses were damaged. Outbuildings were also damaged.
