Fire extinguishing works continue at power facility in Kyiv region caused by shelling. PHOTO

Russian occupation forces attacked an energy facility in Kyiv region, causing a fire.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"We continue to eliminate the consequences of the massive attack on Kyiv region. The most important thing is that none of the region's residents were injured. Russian terrorists attacked one of the energy facilities in the region. Firefighters continue to extinguish the fire that resulted from the attack. At the moment, it is partially extinguished," the statement said.

All services are currently operating in an enhanced mode.

"Power engineers and all services responded promptly and reconnected the grid, so all residents of Kyiv region now have electricity. Water supply and sewerage have been restored in the affected community.



No other residential or critical infrastructure in the region was damaged. Work to eliminate the consequences of the attack is ongoing," he added.

Earlier, it was reported that a critical infrastructure facility was attacked in the Kyiv region.

