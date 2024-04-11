Four people, including 16-year-old teenager, are wounded as result of shelling by occupiers in Sumy region. PHOTOS

As a result of another shelling by Russians of border communities in Sumy region, there are wounded, including a minor.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 11 April 2024, during the day, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers shelled the civilian infrastructure of the border settlements of the Sumy region with artillery.



Around 12:00, the enemy fired on the Esman community, injuring a 30-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman.



At 2:00 p.m., the aggressor attacked the Vorozhba community, wounding a 16-year-old teenager and his 36-year-old mother. Vehicles, private households and power lines were damaged," the statement said.

