Russians strike Velyki Prokhody village in Kharkiv region: four people wounded, houses damaged. PHOTOS

Four civilians were injured in a Russian air strike on the village of Velyki Prokhody in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 11 April, around 4:00 p.m., the Russian Armed Forces conducted an air strike on the village of Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv district. A number of residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. A fire broke out.



A 75-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized. Two women had an acute stress reaction. Another resident suffered minor injuries, medics treated her on the spot," the statement said.

According to preliminary data, the enemy attacked the village with an aerial bomb.





