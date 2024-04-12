In Kryvy Rih district, wreckage of "Shahed" fell on territory of critical infrastructure object, Nikopol region was attacked by FPV drones. PHOTOS

A fire broke out on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility as a result of a Shahedi attack in the Dnipro region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"At night, units of the AC "East" destroyed four "Shahed" in Kryvyi Rih district. The wreckage fell on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility. A fire broke out there. Rescuers put out the fire," the statement said.

At the same time, Russians attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones. Two UAVs were fired at the Myrove district. Two private houses were damaged.

No one was killed or injured.

Read: Occupants fired 7 shells from heavy artillery at Marhanets





