In Kyiv region, sappers removed warhead of Russian Kh-101 cruise missile - DSNS. PHOTO

Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service seized a warhead of a Russian Kh-101 missile in Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SES.

"Today (11 April - ed.), sappers of the Mobile Rescue Centre of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine seized a warhead of an Kh-101 missile in Vyshgorod district. It no longer poses a threat to local residents," the statement said.

The State Emergency Service reminded people to always respond to air raid alarms, not to film air defense operations, not to approach missile wreckage, and to call 101 if they find explosive devices.

