Day in Donetsk region: Under fire of the occupiers, 3 districts of the region, one person was injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces fired on three districts of Donetsk region over the last day, wounding 1 person.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

A person was wounded and a house was destroyed in Krasnohorivka. A multi-story building was damaged in Ocheretyne. In the Kurakhivka district, Horistoye was shelled.

Kramatorsk district.

A house was destroyed in Torske of the Lyman community, and 6 others were damaged. In the Mykolaivka district, a house in Piskunivka was damaged. In the Kostiantynivka district, 2 private houses in Stinky were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

A multi-story building was damaged in Toretsk and an infrastructure facility in Shcherbynivka. In the Chasiv Yar district, 5 multi-story buildings and 4 private houses were damaged. A house was damaged in Serebryanka of the Siverska district.

In total, Russians fired 22 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 151 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 16 children.

