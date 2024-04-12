Prisoner-agent of FSS, who recruited convicts in colony and planned to help Russian SRG in north of Ukraine, was exposed - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU foiled new attempts by the FSB to create its own agent network in the border areas of northern Ukraine. The offenders were supposed to collect intelligence on the Defence Forces and facilitate the breakthrough of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Thus, in a penal colony in the Zhytomyr region, an FSS agent was exposed who was recruiting other prisoners for subversive activities against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

It is noted that the potential "candidates" for recruitment were imprisoned criminals whose sentences were about to expire. The main defendant was also due to be released in the near future.

After their release from prison, they were to be "dispersed" across Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions to monitor the geolocation of the Defence Forces on the border.

Another of their tasks was to collect information on the protection of critical infrastructure, including water utilities and energy companies.

The enemy planned to use this information to prepare routes for the breakthrough of its own subversive reconnaissance groups to "bypass" the fortifications and firing positions of Ukrainian defenders. The Ruscists also needed the intelligence to identify targets for Russian sabotage in the border regions of Ukraine.

The Security Service exposed the enemy's plans in advance, which it learned about while documenting a prisoner who worked for the FSS.

According to the investigation, the prisoner was recruited by the Russian special service while serving his sentence in a prison in the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region. He was sent there in 2012 for committing a serious crime.

Before the full-scale invasion began, he was transferred to a penitentiary institution in the government-controlled territory of the Chernihiv region as a resident of the region.

Prior to leaving the temporarily occupied region, the prisoner received an assignment from the FSS to carry out subversive activities against Ukraine. After his release, he was to contact his Russian handlers again at a pre-arranged phone number to clarify the task.

To carry out the enemy's instructions, the defendant had to form an agent group and keep in touch with it via a messenger.

Currently, the investigators of the Ukrainian Special Service have served the FSS agent a notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 1, Art. 14 (preparation for a criminal offense, search for accomplices, as well as other intentional creation of conditions for committing a criminal offense);

p. 1 Art. 111 (high treason).

The indictment has already been sent to court. The offender faces another 15 years in prison.

