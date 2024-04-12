Consequences of enemy shelling in Sumy region: 4 people were injured, 12 private houses were damaged. PHOTOS
In Sumy region, 4 civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling of border communities. Over the past day, 187 attacks were recorded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Sumy region.
"Over the past day, the occupiers shelled the border settlements of the Sumy region. A total of 187 attacks were registered," the statement said.
As a result of the shelling, 4 civilians were injured, 12 private houses, 3 outbuildings, a school canteen, and a garage were damaged. Critical and civilian infrastructure was also damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password