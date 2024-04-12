Ruscists attacked Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region: Man is killed, 2 people are wounded. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled the villages of Monachynivka and Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, killing a man. 2 people were wounded.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

"On 12 April, at about 11:15 a.m., the occupiers shelled the village of Monachynivka using 152 mm artillery. A 72-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were injured. The victims refused to be hospitalised, medics treated them on the spot. Residential buildings were damaged," the statement said.

Also today, the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi came under enemy fire. A 64-year-old man was killed. Previously, the Russian military shelled the settlement with artillery.

