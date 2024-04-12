At least three people were injured as result of Russian missile attack on five-story building in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. PHOTOS
At least 3 people were injured in the Donetsk region as a result of hostile shelling of the residential sector of Kostiantynivka.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"Today the enemy struck at the residential sector of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk district. The missile hit a five-storey building, causing a fire on the balconies from the 2nd to the 5th floor.
Rescuers extinguished the fire over an area of 150 square metres," the statement said.
According to preliminary information, 3 people were wounded as a result of hostile shelling.
