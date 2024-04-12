Ukrainian Air Defense Forces down Russian ZALA drone in Zaporizhzhia direction - AC "East". PHOTO
Air defence forces shot down a Russian ZALA reconnaissance drone in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
This was reported by the Air Command "East", Censor.NET reports.
"The ZALA UAV is the latest prey of the defenders of the sky in the Zaporizhzhia direction," the statement said.
