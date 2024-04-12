ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14239 visitors online
News Photo War
4 453 3

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces down Russian ZALA drone in Zaporizhzhia direction - AC "East". PHOTO

Air defence forces shot down a Russian ZALA reconnaissance drone in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was reported by the Air Command "East", Censor.NET reports.

російський БпЛА ZALA
російський БпЛА ZALA

"The ZALA UAV is the latest prey of the defenders of the sky in the Zaporizhzhia direction," the statement said.

Read more: Back in October 2022, Zelenskyy ordered to strengthen protection of energy facilities, but Cabinet of Ministers ignored it - Shkil

Author: 

drone (1620) Anti-aircraft warfare (1485) Zaporizka region (1198)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 