Airstrike on Sumy injures three people and damages windows of administrative and residential buildings. PHOTOS

A Russian air strike on Sumy on the afternoon of 12 April injured three people and damaged administrative buildings and residential houses.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"Today at 14.55, Russians carried out an air strike on civilian infrastructure and the residential sector of the city of Sumy. Three people were preliminarily injured as a result of the strike," the statement said.

The strike also partially destroyed the roof of the non-residential building, causing the roof to catch fire. The fire was extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

In addition, 2 non-residential administrative premises (windows) and 73 windows in three residential buildings were damaged.

It is noted that all relevant services, including 26 rescuers and 5 units of equipment, are working at the site of the strike.





