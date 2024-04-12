ENG
News
926 2

Occupiers hit Nikopol with heavy artillery and drones: houses, shops, religious institution, infrastructure facility and power line are damaged.. PHOTOS

During the day, Nikopol was under fire from the occupiers.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The aggressor hit the city 7 times with attack drones of various modifications. He fired at it from heavy artillery.

A two-storey building and 8 private houses were damaged. 5 shops, a religious institution, an infrastructure facility, an office building, and a library were damaged. An outbuilding was destroyed, another one was damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged," the statement said.

Наслідки обстрілу Дніпропетровщини

In addition, he spoke about the consequences of the missile attack in Kryvyi Rih.

"According to the updated information, 15 private houses, cars and the power grid were damaged by the fall of the missile debris in Kryvyi Rih. Rescuers have put out the fire," he said.

Наслідки обстрілу Дніпропетровщини
Наслідки обстрілу Дніпропетровщини

Наслідки обстрілу Дніпропетровщини
Наслідки обстрілу Дніпропетровщини
Наслідки обстрілу Дніпропетровщини
Наслідки обстрілу Дніпропетровщини

