Zelenskyy was presented with new model of Ukrainian drone analogue of Lancet. PHOTO

On 13 April, the Day of the Defence Industry Worker, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was presented with a new model of barrage munition. This is an analogue of the Russian Lancet. It is capable of hitting ground and air targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Militarny.

It is noted that such a drone will be able to strike targets at an operational and tactical depth of more than 100 kilometres.

The drone, whose name is still being kept secret, is already being used on the front line against the Russian occupiers and has already won its first victories, successfully destroying a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

In the future, the new development should become a means of hitting targets both on the ground and in the sky due to its speed and powerful warhead.

"By hunting down enemy reconnaissance drones that launch Russian air and missile strikes on the Ukrainian rear and front line, he will be able to reduce the strike potential of Russian troops," the newspaper writes.

Capabilities of the Ukrainian drone

The new Ukrainian barrage munition is intended to occupy the same niche as the Russian Lancet, delivering high-precision strikes against important pieces of military equipment at a great distance from the front line.

The drone has an electric motor and is launched from a catapult, and its X-shaped fuselage provides it with high maneuverability and the ability to engage static and moving targets along various trajectories. In particular, it is capable of entering a target at a right angle.

Features.

The drone can carry a warhead weighing up to 3 kilograms.

It is available in different versions: fragmentation, thermobaric, or armour-piercing with a high-explosive core. The latter can penetrate up to 40 mm of armour and cause serious damage to vehicles, creating a large amount of secondary fragments when the hull is breached.

The maximum speed does not exceed 180 km/h, so its main targets can be objects moving slower than 130 km/h. We are talking about the Russian Orlan-10, Zala and Lancet. Theoretically, these could also be hovering or flying on opposite courses.

The barrage munition is paired with a transponder drone. It performs the tasks of finding the target, tracking it while waiting for the strike drone, and monitoring the effects of a hit.

It is noted that thanks to the repeater, the barrage munition is able to operate over long distances and with good communication.

All the drones of the complex are equipped with highly reliable encrypted communication modules (AES256 standard), which allows them to operate in conditions of active electronic warfare suppression.

Another innovation was the integration of a machine vision system that captures objects and automatically re-targets them.

At what stage is the drone?

The unmanned system is currently undergoing refinement. It is being tested in the context of constant use in the combat zone, where the drone has already successfully destroyed enemy equipment.

The cost of one such unmanned aircraft is not disclosed, but according to the developers, it is comparable to the cost of most Ukrainian tactical drones.