"Scheme for evaders" is exposed in Chernihiv region: Man made "conclusions of MMC" for $1400 - State Border Guard Service. PHOTO

Border guards and police officers exposed a scheme to illegally process documents for people liable for military service, and the suspect was detained.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.

"A resident of Chernihiv, who was preparing so-called conclusions of the military medical commission for $1400, was detained by border guards and police officers during a meeting with a 'client'. The man promised to "help" those wishing to go abroad for a fee, guaranteeing a package of medical documents on unfitness for military service, which would be the basis for departure," the statement said.

As noted, the suspect was served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code and a custody for a period of 60 days was chosen as a measure of restraint. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, the circle of persons involved in the scheme is being established.

