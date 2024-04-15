During day, Russians shelled Nikopol district five times with artillery and attacked UAVs 12 times. PHOTOS

On 15 April, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery. They carried out 19 attacks. Four private houses were damaged and a car caught fire.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"During the day, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district 5 times with artillery. And 12 times he attacked with a UAV. Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovsk rural communities were hit," he wrote.

According to Lysak, four private houses, an outbuilding, a technical building removed from service, and power lines were damaged. A minibus and a combine harvester were damaged. A car caught fire. The fire is under control.

No one was killed or injured.

The rest of the region was calm.











See more: Russians hit Nikopol with drone, 11 attacks were carried out on Nikopol district. Four men are injured, there is destruction. PHOTOS