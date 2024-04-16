Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 455,340 people (+920 per day), 7189 tanks, 11,609 artillery systems, 13,809 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 455,340 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.04.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 455340 (+920) people,

tanks - 7189 (+9) units,

combat armoured vehicles - 13809 (+13) units,

artillery systems - 11609 (+16) units,

MLRS - 1046 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 759 (+1) units,

aircraft - 347 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 9277 (+11),

cruise missiles - 2092 (+0),

ships /boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 15563 (+53) units,

special equipment - 1908 (+0)

"The data is being updated", - the General Staff adds.