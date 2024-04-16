Cabinet of Ministers simplifies obtaining statuses of person with disability as result of war and family member of fallen defender. INFOGRAPHICS

An initiative of the Ministry of Veterans’ Affairs was approved to simplify the procedure for applying for and establishing statuses for persons with war-related disabilities and family members of fallen servicemen and servicewomen.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Veterans.

As noted, after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, this process was complicated, in some cases, the acquisition of the status took up to 8 months or more. As a result, persons with disabilities and families of the victims had limited access to benefits and services guaranteed by the state.

From now on, the status can be obtained within 30 days in two ways:

In paper form - through the ASC, regardless of the registered place of residence.

In electronic form - through the e-cabinet of the Diia portal or the Unified State Register of War Veterans (currently under development).

In fact, nothing more is required than an application with the information required for granting the status. It is not the responsibility of the veteran or the families of the deceased to collect the missing documents, but of the competent authorities. They have the right to request a full package of documents from authorised bodies or officials.

The electronic format for applying for statuses is still being finalised by the Ministry of Veterans together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The technical possibility of obtaining statuses "in one click" will be available in the near future.

Read more: Single veterans’ line launched in Ukraine

At the first stage, the e-application will be available for servicemen of the security and defence sector (Armed Forces, National Guard, State Border Guard Service, National Police, Security Service, Foreign intelligence service) who have received a disability as a result of combat operations, as well as for families of fallen defenders of these categories.

The procedure for applying through the ASC is already in place for all categories, including civilian volunteer defenders, representatives of volunteer organisations and other civilians who stood up to defend the state and became disabled as a result of the war.











"The Ministry of Veterans has collected all the issues related to obtaining statuses, and the Government has now taken the first step towards simplifying the procedure. We have started to build an ecosystem for returning from military to civilian life, and one of its elements is the path of the wounded: what to do next, where to go, for how long and with what. The return begins with a status that entitles veterans and families of the fallen to receive state guarantees, benefits and services, and obtaining this status depends on fast, high-quality and comfortable procedures. It is not for a veteran or a family member of a fallen hero to go and prove that they are a combat participant, a person with a disability, or that there are fallen soldiers in their family, but for the state, through integrated systems, to confirm this. And this should be the case in all areas of veterans' policy: clear, simple, understandable algorithms for everyone. We are working on this, and there will be more simplifications and opportunities, primarily through digitalisation of processes," said Oleksandr Porkhun, Acting Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.