Russians built more than 100 km of fortifications on Black Sea coast in occupied territories of Crimea and Kherson region in month - Centre for Investigative Journalism. PHOTOS

In the temporarily occupied south of Ukraine, Russians are building a network of engineering fortifications. In just one month, more than 100 km of fortifications have been built on the Black Sea coast of the occupied territories of Crimea and Kherson region.

This was reported by the Centre for Investigative Journalism, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in April 2024, new fortifications were recorded on a large part of the western coast of the Crimean peninsula and in the coastal areas of the Kherson region. The fortifications appeared in February-March 2024.

The total length of the identified engineering and fortification structures is over 100 kilometres.

Берегові укріплення ВС РФ неподалік с.Миколаївка в Криму. Фото: t.me/atesh_ua. Колаж: investigator.org.ua

The coastal defence line starts from the village of Mykolaivka in Simferopol district and runs along the Black Sea coast to the town of Krasnoperekopsk (Yany Kapu) near the administrative border of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Kherson region. In particular, as noted, on 17 February 2024, the ATES guerrillas reported about the fortifications north of Mykolaivka and published photos of enemy positions.

Фортифікації на Тарханкутському півострові у Криму. Sentinel-2. 13.04.2024. Колаж: investigator.org.ua

Further, new fortifications stretch along the coast to the north, with the largest concentration along the perimeter of Cape Tarkhankut, where the occupiers' air defence systems are deployed.

It is worth noting that in 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repeatedly destroyed Russian air defence systems in this area.

On the western coast of Crimea, the occupiers have deployed their IFS in protected areas such as nature reserves and parks, archaeological sites and tourist attractions, among residential buildings.

For example, satellite imagery shows that near the village of Severne (Crimean Tatar: Nemse Çağaltay) in the Black Sea region, the Russian military has built coastal defence fortifications on the ruins of an ancient settlement.

Укріплення на околицях с.Сєверне в Криму із супутника і фото античних руїн, на яких росіяни влаштували фортифікації. 13.04.2024 р. Колаж: investigator.org.ua

In February-March 2024, the occupiers' fortifications appeared on the Black Sea coast of the occupied part of Kherson region. In particular, around such villages as Oleksandrivka, Oleksiyivka, Prymorske, Ozerne.

