Consequences of enemy shelling in Sumy region: residential buildings damaged, enterprise building destroyed. PHOTOS
Over the past day, the occupiers fired at the settlements on the border of the Sumy region. A total of 25 attacks were recorded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.
It is noted that as a result of the shelling, four apartment buildings, five private houses, a car were damaged, and an outbuilding was destroyed.
The company's building was also damaged.
