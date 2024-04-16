ENG
Consequences of enemy shelling in Sumy region: residential buildings damaged, enterprise building destroyed. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupiers fired at the settlements on the border of the Sumy region. A total of 25 attacks were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, four apartment buildings, five private houses, a car were damaged, and an outbuilding was destroyed.

The company's building was also damaged.

See more: Ruscists threw explosives on truck in Sumy region, driver was killed. PHOTO

